Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centerra Gold Inc. is a gold mining company. It is focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring gold properties principally in North America, Asia and other markets. The company properties principally include the Kumtor Mine in the Kyrgyz Republic, the Mount Milligan Mine in British Columbia, Canada and the Öksüt Mine in Turkey. Centerra Gold Inc. is based in Ontario, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Centerra Gold from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:CGAU opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.89. Centerra Gold has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.29.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Research analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.0556 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.19%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth about $46,562,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $769,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,850,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $3,989,000. 35.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

