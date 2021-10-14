Zacks Investment Research Lowers Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMMERZBANK AG is involved in the Financial Services Industry. Their principal activities are the provision of banking services, operating through the following divisions: Group management and Services, Domestic Branch Banking, International Finance, and Investment Banking. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CRZBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group raised Commerzbank from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup raised Commerzbank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.15.

CRZBY stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerzbank will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Private and Small-Businesses Customers, Corporate Clients, and Others & Consolidation. The Private and Small-Businesses Customers segment is comprised of the universal bank services for private and small-business customers, online securities transactions, and asset management.

