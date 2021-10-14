Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Trading 6.6% Higher

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.22. 7,580 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 232,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. TD Securities reduced their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $862.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,599,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,515,000 after buying an additional 659,568 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,534,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orla Mining by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,491,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,938,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Orla Mining by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,505,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after acquiring an additional 70,259 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after acquiring an additional 933,002 shares during the period. 25.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes Cerro Quema in Panama and Camino Rojo in Mexico. The company was founded on May 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

