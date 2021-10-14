Short Interest in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) Drops By 87.4%

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAAU) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 87.4% from the September 15th total of 15,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FTAC Athena Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Thursday. FTAC Athena Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.89 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 144,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 19,565 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,040,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 308,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in FTAC Athena Acquisition by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 42,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

