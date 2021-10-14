Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE HIPO opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Hippo has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $15.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.01.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($5.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hippo stock. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

