Dylan C. Smith Sells 15,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Stock

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Dylan C. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $353,850.00.

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $27.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.60 and a beta of 1.30.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.13% and a negative return on equity of 48.70%. The business had revenue of $214.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.01 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BOX shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of BOX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of BOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOX. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 31.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BOX during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

