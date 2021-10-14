Short Interest in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Declines By 66.7%

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 437.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $909,000.

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $51.07 on Thursday. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 1 year low of $46.31 and a 1 year high of $56.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51.

