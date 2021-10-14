Joseph Scalzo Sells 14,448 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 14,448 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $528,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph Scalzo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Joseph Scalzo sold 16,424 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $583,380.48.

On Friday, September 17th, Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68.

Shares of The Simply Good Foods stock opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.31 and a 200-day moving average of $34.97. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.16.

SMPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Simply Good Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,282,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,888,000 after purchasing an additional 119,600 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 9.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,024,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,261,000 after purchasing an additional 512,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,717,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 71,427 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 17.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,355,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 347,145 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

