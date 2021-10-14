Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €147.33 ($173.33).

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €140.58 ($165.39) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €149.71 and a 200-day moving average price of €139.23. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

