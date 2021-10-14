BlackRock Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,677,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 81,939 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.15% of Cutera worth $131,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 629.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cutera in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Cutera by 521.0% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,099 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Cutera by 138.7% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,808 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Cutera by 84.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.89 per share, for a total transaction of $80,835.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 1,000 shares of Cutera stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.99 per share, for a total transaction of $47,990.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,758.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 3,500 shares of company stock worth $178,815 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUTR stock opened at $43.52 on Thursday. Cutera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.22 and a 52-week high of $60.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $780.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. Cutera had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.15 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

