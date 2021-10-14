BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,020,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $133,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEI opened at $129.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $130.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.76. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.44 and a fifty-two week high of $133.43.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.074 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

