GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €35.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($41.18) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, July 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.06 ($44.78).

ETR G1A opened at €39.97 ($47.02) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion and a PE ratio of 46.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 1-year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €39.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is €36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

