RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) Given a €540.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:RAA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Warburg Research set a €840.00 ($988.24) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Baader Bank set a €635.00 ($747.06) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €629.00 ($740.00) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €610.78 ($718.56).

Get RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

RAA stock opened at €755.60 ($888.94) on Wednesday. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a 12 month high of €595.02 ($700.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €892.40 and a 200-day moving average price of €801.71.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. It offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers, as well as care products for combi-steamers; VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat; and ConnectedCooking connectivity solution, an online portal for the professional kitchen.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.