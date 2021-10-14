Bank of Montreal Can Cuts Stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after acquiring an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 23,052.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 502,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,180,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,090,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after buying an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 63,996 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

NASDAQ IBB opened at $155.59 on Thursday. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.