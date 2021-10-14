Bank of Montreal Can Lowers Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 561,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 223,774 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Wipro by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 38.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 40.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 199,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 57,838 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2,820.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 500,326 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 483,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.12.

WIT opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.13. Wipro Limited has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $9.80.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

