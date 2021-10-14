Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,801 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gatos Silver were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth about $89,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 60.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Gatos Silver by 27.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Gatos Silver stock opened at $12.03 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.78 and a twelve month high of $24.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gatos Silver Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.