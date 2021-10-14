Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 6,288.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.21 per share, for a total transaction of $258,630.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 441,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,099,561.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WLK opened at $98.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.70. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $64.41 and a 1 year high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business’s revenue was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 12.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLK. Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.29.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

