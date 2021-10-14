Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $266,000 Position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 83,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 360 Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Asensus Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 24.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

NYSE:ASXC opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $6.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.36. The company has a market cap of $421.78 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 1,162.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.