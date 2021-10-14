Principal Financial Group Inc. Invests $277,000 in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 215.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LBTYK shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $29.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 79.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.