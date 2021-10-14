TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.52 Million

Analysts expect TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) to announce sales of $61.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriState Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $60.75 million. TriState Capital posted sales of $50.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriState Capital will report full year sales of $235.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.78 million to $236.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $281.30 million, with estimates ranging from $278.00 million to $284.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TriState Capital.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. TriState Capital had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $57.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TSC. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $26.00) on shares of TriState Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriState Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

TSC opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $21.57. TriState Capital has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $710.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 2.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSC. US Bancorp DE raised its position in TriState Capital by 78.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $137,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of TriState Capital by 102,687.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,215 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the first quarter worth about $186,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TriState Capital in the second quarter worth about $228,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, and Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses in commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

