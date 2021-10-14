Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

NASDAQ ELDN opened at $5.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.09. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.10 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $2,676,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $11,938,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $289,000. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

