Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Docebo Inc. is a cloud-based enterprise learning solution with AI superpowers, and was designed to produce learning experiences to train customers, partners and employees. Docebo Inc. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

DCBO has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$100.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Docebo in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$95.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.60.

Docebo stock opened at $75.58 on Wednesday. Docebo has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -290.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.57.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $25.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Docebo will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Docebo by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,445,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Docebo by 172.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the last quarter. 27.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

