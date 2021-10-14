Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on INSE. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.30.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.97. The company has a market cap of $311.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.49. Inspired Entertainment has a 12-month low of $3.67 and a 12-month high of $13.89.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 167,213 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 202,995.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 198,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,741,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

