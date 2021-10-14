Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $286,000 Position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 78.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225,180 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Lannett worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCI opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.91. Lannett Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $111.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average is $4.33.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 75.92%. The business had revenue of $106.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Lannett’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

About Lannett

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

