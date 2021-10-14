Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $292,000 Investment in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,704 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in California Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,489,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,616,604 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $38,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,899 shares during the last quarter.

In other California Resources news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 83,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $2,362,281.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,142,846 shares of company stock valued at $81,162,735 in the last quarter.

Shares of California Resources stock opened at $42.43 on Thursday. California Resources Co. has a one year low of $10.99 and a one year high of $44.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. California Resources had a return on equity of 1,765.75% and a net margin of 263.47%. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRC. MKM Partners initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on California Resources from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on California Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

