Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,634,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,166 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 58.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 401,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 148,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 4.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,410,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,138,000 after purchasing an additional 370,291 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 6.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,829,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 226,658 shares during the period. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCO opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clear Channel Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

In other news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Clear Channel Outdoor Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

