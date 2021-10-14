BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Trims Stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPI. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 212.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 72,545 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,022,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 60,669 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,090 shares during the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Farmland Partners news, Director John A. Good purchased 5,825 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $70,482.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $108,633. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE:FPI opened at $11.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $374.48 million, a PE ratio of -47.54 and a beta of 0.88. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.13). Farmland Partners had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 0.16%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 333.33%.

About Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

