Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 31.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ACCO Brands were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in ACCO Brands by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,047,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,313 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,643,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,226,000 after buying an additional 1,757,675 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 237,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 51,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $848.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.20. ACCO Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $517.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.60 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts forecast that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.14%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

ACCO Brands Profile

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

