Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 540 Shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 19.5% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 272.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $215,000.

ONEY stock opened at $95.32 on Thursday. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a one year low of $59.79 and a one year high of $99.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.92.

