Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPRF. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $377,000.

BATS:EPRF opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a one year low of $22.49 and a one year high of $25.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

