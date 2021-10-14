Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,891 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 12.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,748,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,458,000 after acquiring an additional 199,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,184,000 after purchasing an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 1st quarter valued at about $328,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 24,840 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,787,000 after purchasing an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on HSBC shares. UBS Group raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays raised HSBC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. DBS Vickers raised HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

HSBC stock opened at $29.02 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.83.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. HSBC had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is currently 114.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

