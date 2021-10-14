Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 3,414 Shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SunOpta worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in SunOpta by 156.1% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after buying an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after buying an additional 186,718 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in SunOpta by 12.6% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,245,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 139,417 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STKL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SunOpta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

STKL opened at $8.71 on Thursday. SunOpta Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $943.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.47.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

