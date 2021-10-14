Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $930,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XTN. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XTN stock opened at $87.60 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $92.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.90.

