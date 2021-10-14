BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,767 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in West Bancorporation by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,181,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,455,000 after buying an additional 55,513 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 23.6% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 494,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,917,000 after acquiring an additional 94,324 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 143,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in West Bancorporation by 2,293.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 89,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

WTBA stock opened at $30.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $505.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.03. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $31.98.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. West Bancorporation had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 36.93%. The business had revenue of $25.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Donovan acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, with a total value of $74,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of West Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.98, for a total value of $154,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,362.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 5,389 shares of company stock valued at $161,037 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

West Bancorp, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, West Bank. It offers personal banking, business banking, and investments and trust. The firm operates in the following markets: central Iowa, which is generally the greater Des Moines metropolitan area; eastern Iowa, which includes the area surrounding Iowa City and Coralville; and southern Minnesota, which includes the cities of Rochester, Owatonna, Mankato, and St.

