BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC) by 26.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 130.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

NYSE LFC opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.05. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 20.27, a current ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.37.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $19.94 billion for the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 13.39%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity products, accident, and health insurance products.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.