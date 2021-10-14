BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Stock Holdings in American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in American National Bankshares were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 843,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,908,000 after purchasing an additional 43,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in American National Bankshares by 138.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 72,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 42,319 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $589,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American National Bankshares by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 73,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 13,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $34.20 on Thursday. American National Bankshares Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $371.96 million, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.97.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. American National Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that American National Bankshares Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.56%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMNB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th.

American National Bankshares Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.