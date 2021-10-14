BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 11,421 Shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in shares of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 86.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Rubius Therapeutics were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUBY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,637,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,397,000 after acquiring an additional 390,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBY stock opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.25.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

