RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lowered its position in shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,923 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in RBB Bancorp were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $500,000. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after purchasing an additional 99,997 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in RBB Bancorp by 49.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBB opened at $25.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.52. RBB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $25.95. The company has a market capitalization of $493.14 million, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.51% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

