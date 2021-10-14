BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 2,146.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,166 shares of the bank’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 18.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,166 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. 2.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHG stock opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $39.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a net margin of 18.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter.

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

