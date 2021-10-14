Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 9,938 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $15,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,243,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,650 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,694,000 after purchasing an additional 59,228 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 981,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 928,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 836,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,534,000 after purchasing an additional 128,950 shares during the last quarter.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Shares of BECN opened at $50.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -29.14 and a beta of 2.01. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.49 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 20.79% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

