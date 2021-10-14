Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 75,491 Shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 274,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,491 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Sage Therapeutics worth $15,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Sage Therapeutics news, CEO Barry E. Greene acquired 23,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.15 per share, with a total value of $1,020,066.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SAGE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.53 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.77 and a 1 year high of $98.39.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.69) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 59.79% and a negative return on equity of 26.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.63) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

