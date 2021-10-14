LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €780.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MC. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €700.00 ($823.53) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €713.17 ($839.02).

MC opened at €653.90 ($769.29) on Wednesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a 50-day moving average of €647.77 and a 200-day moving average of €643.33.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

