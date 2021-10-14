F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “F45 Training Holdings Inc. offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of F45 Training in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.29.

FXLV stock opened at $13.58 on Monday. F45 Training has a 52 week low of $12.64 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $26.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.99 million. On average, research analysts forecast that F45 Training will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mwig Llc sold 1,231,555 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $19,704,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About F45 Training

