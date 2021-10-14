Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIND. Craig Hallum raised Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Lindblad Expeditions stock opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $753.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.47. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $21.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 758.61% and a negative net margin of 681.89%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.77 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 50.9% during the second quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 810,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,973,000 after buying an additional 273,409 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter worth about $2,147,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter valued at about $5,632,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 16.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 6,522 shares during the period. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

