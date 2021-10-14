Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) to “Buy”

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NDLS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Noodles & Company has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $589.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1,290.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.46.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $125.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 51.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 38.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

