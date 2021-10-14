Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Truist

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) had its price objective lowered by Truist from $7.00 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

OSMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Osmotica Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of OSMT stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.83 and a one year high of $6.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.69.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.86% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.50 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 147.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 973,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC increased its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 12,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of products for neurology and women’s health. Its products include Upneeq, M-72, Arbaclofen ER, OS870, Divigel, OB Complete, Methylphenidate ER, Venlafaxine ER tablets (VERT), Hydromorphone ER, Sodium Benzoate/Sodium Phenylacetate, Oxybutynin ER, Prescription Prenatal Vitamins, Chlorzoxazone (Lorzone AG), Tramadol ER (ConZip AG), Nitrofurantoin and Osmodex ANDAs.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.