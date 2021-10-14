G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) Short Interest Down 63.4% in September

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the September 15th total of 4,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WILC opened at $20.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.66. G. Willi-Food International has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $25.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.25.

G. Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $35.03 million during the quarter. G. Willi-Food International had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from G. Willi-Food International’s previous annual dividend of $0.38. This represents a dividend yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in G. Willi-Food International stock. Paradiem LLC acquired a new stake in G. Willi-Food International Ltd. (NASDAQ:WILC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

G. Willi-Food International Company Profile

G. Willi Food International Ltd. engages in the provision of kosher food products. It engages in the development, import, export, marketing, and distribution of a variety of food products to supermarkets and retail chains worldwide, through its subsidiaries. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

