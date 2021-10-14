Vimeo Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,474 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 442% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,010 put options.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Vimeo from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Truist reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Vimeo from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vimeo in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VMEO opened at $30.41 on Thursday. Vimeo has a 1 year low of $26.22 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $96.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vimeo will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

