Citigroup Inc. Purchases 1,255 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,074 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 40.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,459,000 after purchasing an additional 452,017 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,226,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,692,000 after acquiring an additional 260,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after acquiring an additional 247,100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $4,095,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth approximately $3,475,000. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.10. First Foundation Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.80 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 33.78%. On average, analysts predict that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

FFWM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on First Foundation from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider John Hakopian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,536.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $102,679.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,396 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,590 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

