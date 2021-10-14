Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 41.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,384 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,733,000 after buying an additional 91,994 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Selective Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.33.

Shares of Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $77.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.28. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.67 and a 52-week high of $86.25.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.15 million. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 15.42%. Analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 24,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $2,004,662.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

